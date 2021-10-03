Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 396 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

10/03/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 395,934,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday and distributed 478,410,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 215,233,625 people had received at least one dose while 185,492,579 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:20pMODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 396 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:55pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 478,410,525 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Oct 3
RE
02:22aDistribution problems, hesitancy slow Uganda vaccination bid
AQ
10/02MODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 394.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
10/02MODERNA : U.S. CDC Says As Of Oct 2, 4,742,750 People Received Booster Dose For Covid-19 V..
RE
10/01MODERNA : Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine - Canada data
RE
10/01MODERNA : Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 shot than Pfizer vaccine-..
RE
10/01S&P 500 Posts 2.2% Weekly Drop as Final Days of September Slump Outweigh Friday Jump; H..
MT
10/01Wall Street kicks off October with broad rally, boosted by economic cheer
RE
10/01CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rebound Friday Amid Resilient Economic Data, Excitement Over Merc..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 333 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 138 B 138 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 341,09 $
Average target price 307,77 $
Spread / Average Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.226.50%137 680
LONZA GROUP AG22.22%55 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.82%46 284
SEAGEN INC.-1.10%31 513
CELLTRION, INC.-30.92%28 634
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.78.91%25 274