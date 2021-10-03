Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 396 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The United States had administered
395,934,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday and distributed 478,410,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Those figures are up from the 394,690,283 vaccine doses that
the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 478,362,045
doses delivered.
The agency said 215,233,625 people had received at least one
dose while 185,492,579 people had been fully vaccinated as of
6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 5.3 million people have received an additional dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S.
authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)