Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 402 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

10/09/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 401,819,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 487,277,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 400,669,422 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 485,713,525 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 216,889,814 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 187,215,471 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Roughly 7.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:10pMODERNA : U.S. administers nearly 402 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says
RE
02:42pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 487,277,035 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Oct 9
RE
10/08INSIDER SELL : Moderna
MT
10/08MODERNA : U.S. administers more than 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
10/08MODERNA : U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month
RE
10/08MODERNA : U.S. CDC advisers to meet this month to discuss Moderna, J&J COVID-19 vaccine bo..
RE
10/08MODERNA : Our Global Commitment to Vaccine Access
PU
10/08MODERNA : COVID-19 Vaccine to Continue Being Offered by Danish Health Authority to People ..
MT
10/08UK to Recognise Nigeria's Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate From Oct 11
AQ
10/08MODERNA : Denmark says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine still available for under-18s
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 333 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 304,91 $
Average target price 307,77 $
Spread / Average Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.191.86%123 076
LONZA GROUP AG21.59%55 392
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.35.20%46 414
SEAGEN INC.-7.58%29 448
CELLTRION, INC.-37.60%25 600
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.56.73%24 209