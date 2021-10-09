Moderna : U.S. administers nearly 402 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
401,819,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 487,277,035 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 400,669,422 vaccine doses the
CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 485,713,525
doses delivered.
The Atlanta-based agency said 216,889,814 people had
received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while
187,215,471 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
Roughly 7.8 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people
with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)