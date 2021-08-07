Moderna : U.S. administers over 350 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
350,627,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 407,550,175 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 349,787,479 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 6, out of 405,102,715 doses
delivered.
The agency said 194,346,486 people had received at least one
dose, while 166,203,176 people were fully vaccinated as of
Saturday. (https://bit.ly/3iAW4FH)
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Saturday.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)