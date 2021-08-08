Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. administers over 351 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

08/08/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 351,400,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 407,561,705 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 350,627,188 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 7, out of 407,550,175 doses delivered.

The agency said 194,866,738 people had received at least one dose, while 166,477,481 people were fully vaccinated as of Sunday. (https://bit.ly/3iAW4FH)

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 174 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 14 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 167 B 167 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,55x
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,9%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.296.02%166 997
LONZA GROUP AG24.33%57 462
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.95%47 704
CELLTRION, INC.-24.37%32 351
SEAGEN INC.-8.08%29 290
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.81.64%25 251