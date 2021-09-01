Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million people - CDC

09/01/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The United States has administered a third dose of either Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines to over 1 million people as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

U.S. health regulators authorized a third shot on Aug. 13, for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

The country has administered 371,280,129 doses and distributed 443,741,705 doses of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Those figures are up from the 370,212,027 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 31 out of 441,332,155 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,527,578 people had received at least one dose while 174,600,017 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 4.20% 392.17 Delayed Quote.260.57%
PFIZER, INC. -0.63% 45.785 Delayed Quote.27.03%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:23pMODERNA : U.S. administers third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 1 million peop..
RE
02:01pMODERNA : U.S. CDC Says Administered 371,280,129 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of..
RE
12:31pMETALLIC PARTICLES : Japan finds another contaminated Moderna vaccine
AQ
11:11aMODERNA, TAKEDA : Contamination Occurred at Contract Vaccine Maker
DJ
10:46aMODERNA : Contaminated Moderna vials halted in Japan contain stainless steel par..
AQ
10:38aMODERNA : Foreign matter in Moderna COVID vaccine identified as stainless metal
AQ
09:40aToday on Wall Street: A new chapter
09:33aPFIZER : France first big EU nation to start widespread booster jabs
AQ
09:25aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Moderna says Takeda plans to recall three lots of suspen..
RE
09:12aMODERNA : Joint Statement from Moderna and Takeda on the Investigation of Suspen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 729 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 B 152 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,83x
EV / Sales 2022 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 376,69 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.260.57%152 050
LONZA GROUP AG36.25%62 822
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.44.96%49 767
CELLTRION, INC.-19.08%34 570
SEAGEN INC.-4.31%30 492
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.54.98%23 939