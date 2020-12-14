Moderna : U.S. crosses 300,000 COVID-19 deaths as vaccine rollout begins

Dec 14 - The number of coronavirus deaths in the
United States crossed 300,000 on Monday, according to Reuters
tally, as the hardest hit nation rolled out its first vaccine
inoculations on Monday.
The staggering death toll comes as the nation begins a
historic inoculation campaign using a vaccine developed by
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. Moderna Inc's
vaccine could get approval as soon as this week.
The vaccine comes as COVID-19 cases explode across the
nation and hospital intensive care units run out of beds. Daily
coronavirus cases and deaths have set records multiple times
since Thanksgiving holidays with daily fatalities topping 3,000
for the second time last week on Friday, the same day the
vaccine got approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
It took 27 days to go from 250,000 total U.S. COVID-19
deaths to 300,000 - the fastest 50,000-death jump since the
pandemic began. Some models project that deaths could reach
500,000 before vaccines become widely available in the spring
and summer.
In recent weeks, South Dakota and North Dakota have led the
nation in deaths per capita. Overall, New Jersey and New York,
early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, lead the nation in per
capita deaths.
The United States recently crossed 16 million confirmed
cases - the most in the world.
According to Reuters analysis, the United States is
reporting 91 deaths per 100,000 people, seventh worst in the
world on a per capita basis and 2.5 times the rate in Canada.
The nation's hospitals are flooding with COVID-19 patients,
threatening to overwhelm healthcare systems and providers. There
are over 108,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the highest
since the first coronavirus case was detected in the country in
January.
(Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru and Lisa Shumaker in
Chicago; Editing by Bill Berkrot)