Moderna : U.S. distributes over 13.07 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 mln administered -CDC

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said it had administered 4,225,756 first doses of
COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and
distributed 13,071,925 doses.
The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of
people who received the first dose are for both Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m.
ET on Saturday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had
administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and
distributed 12,409,050 doses.
A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use
on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the
facilities got their first dose, the agency said.
The agency also reported 20,061,818 cases of new
coronavirus, an increase of 168,637 cases from its previous
count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,428 to
346,925.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory
illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4
pm ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 31. https://bit.ly/2X1Zu8v
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by
individual states.
