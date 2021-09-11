Moderna : U.S. has administered 379.4 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses, CDC says

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
379,472,220 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Saturday morning and distributed 456,755,075 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 378,569,717 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into people's arms by Sept. 10, out of
454,332,805 doses delivered.
The Atlanta-based agency said 209,099,300 people had
received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while
178,328,389 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on
Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as the
one-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
More than 1.7 million people have received an additional
dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when
the United States authorized a third dose for people with
compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)