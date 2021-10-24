Moderna : U.S. has administered nearly 414 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
413,645,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said.
This figures is up from the 412,856,169 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson
& Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 12.88 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people
with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark
Porter)