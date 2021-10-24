Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Moderna : U.S. has administered nearly 414 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

10/24/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 413,645,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 503,493,015 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 412,856,169 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.

However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC has previously said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days. The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 12.88 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)


