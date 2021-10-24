Moderna : U.S. has administered nearly 414 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
413,645,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of
Sunday morning and distributed 503,493,015 doses, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The number of doses administered is up from 412,856,169
vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday.
However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down
from the numbers reported on Saturday. The CDC has previously
said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in
cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days. The CDC
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson
& Johnson's one-shot vaccine.
About 12.88 million people have received a booster dose of
either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the
United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people
with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker
protection from the two-dose regimens.
