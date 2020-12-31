Moderna : U.S. vaccinations in 2020 falling far short of target of 20 mln people

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Only about 2.8 million Americans had
received a COVID-19 vaccine going into the last day of December,
putting the United States far short of the government's target
to vaccinate 20 million people this month.
Shots are reaching nursing home residents at an even slower
pace than others first in line even though they are most at risk
of dying of the virus.
Only 170,000 people in long-term care facilities received a
shot as of Dec. 30 even though 2.2 million doses were
distributed for residents, according to data released from the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 14 million doses of Pfizer's and Moderna's
vaccines have been distributed to states so far,
federal officials told reporters on Wednesday, shy of its goal
to ship 20 million doses this month.
As late as early December, officials maintained they would
have 40 million doses available this month, enough to vaccinate
20 million Americans with a two-dose regimen.
On Dec. 4, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters that
vaccinating 20 million Americans by year-end was realistic,
depending on the vaccination campaign.
Since then, officials have said they are committed to making
enough doses available without commenting on targets for actual
vaccinations as it has become clear that inoculations are
falling short of the number of doses distributed.
"The rapid availability and distribution of so many doses –
with 20 million first doses allocated for distribution just 18
days after the first vaccine was granted emergency use
authorization – is a testament to the success of Operation Warp
Speed," a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
spokesperson said in a statement. Doses that have been allocated
but not distributed will ship in January.
The government has said that for every dose shipped, it is
keeping a second dose in reserve as well as a safety stock,
which would bring the total number of vaccine doses closer to 40
million.
Even as the number of doses distributed neared the goal of
reaching 20 million people, the pace of actual vaccinations has
been far slower than anticipated, according to CDC data.
"The Federal Government has distributed the vaccines to the
states. Now it is up to the states to administer. Get moving!"
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted.
Local public heath officials told Reuters that the lack of
federal funding for vaccine distribution has prevented them from
hiring needed staff.
"We know that it should be better and we are working hard to
make it better," Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef
Slaoui said on a media briefing.
U.S. vaccinations of the country's 21 million healthcare
workers began on Dec. 14. Inoculations of the country's 3
million nursing home residents, who are also in the first
priority group, shortly followed.
Some 51 million U.S. frontline essential workers, like fire
fighters, police, and teachers, as well as people over 75 should
be next to receive a vaccine, a CDC advisory panel has
recommended.
(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding; Editing by David Gregorio and
Chizu Nomiyama)