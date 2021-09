Sept 14 (Reuters) - UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA):

* MHRA STATEMENT ON COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINES

* UK'S MHRA - REGULATORY UPDATES BY THE MHRA TODAY ON THE COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINE PROGRAMME FOR WINTER 2021 TO 2022

* UK'S MHRA - CHM EXPERTS CONCLUDED MODERNA VACCINE CAN BE USED AS SAFE, EFFECTIVE BOOSTER DOSE, INCLUDING IN A HALF DOSE