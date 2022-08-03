Moderna Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is currently at $186.76, up $25.95 or 16.14%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, when it closed at $204.73

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose 20.57%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 26.47% year-to-date

--Down 61.45% from its all-time closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Down 55.43% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $419.05

--Down 61.45% from its 52-week closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Up 59.45% from its 52-week closing low of $117.13 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $188.15; highest intraday level since Jan. 19, 2022, when it hit $191.34

--Up 17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 14, 2022, when it rose as much as 20.66%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:53:31 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

