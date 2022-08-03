Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-08-03 am EDT
185.72 USD   +15.49%
11:12aModerna Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:11aModerna Reiterates Full-Year Vaccine Sales Outlook Despite Low COVAX Orders After Second-Quarter Beat
MT
10:20aCOVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

08/03/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is currently at $186.76, up $25.95 or 16.14%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, when it closed at $204.73

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose 20.57%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 26.47% year-to-date

--Down 61.45% from its all-time closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Down 55.43% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2021), when it closed at $419.05

--Down 61.45% from its 52-week closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Up 59.45% from its 52-week closing low of $117.13 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $188.15; highest intraday level since Jan. 19, 2022, when it hit $191.34

--Up 17% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 14, 2022, when it rose as much as 20.66%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:53:31 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1111ET

All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:12aModerna Up Over 16%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data T..
DJ
11:11aModerna Reiterates Full-Year Vaccine Sales Outlook Despite Low COVAX Orders After Secon..
MT
10:20aCOVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2
AQ
09:56aUS STOCKS-Strong earnings lift Wall Street ahead of services activity data
RE
09:21aSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:09aMODERNA : 2Q 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A couple of hopes dashed
MS
08:43aModerna ceo on conf call says large acquisitions are not a part…
RE
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Moderna, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
07:55aStocks Signal Higher Session as US Futures Gain Pre-Bell; Asia Mostly Gains, Europe Adv..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 114 M - -
Net income 2022 11 516 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 964 M 63 964 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 160,81 $
Average target price 213,75 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-36.68%63 964
LONZA GROUP AG-24.32%44 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.51%43 533
SEAGEN INC.14.31%32 593
CELLTRION, INC.-6.06%19 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.03%18 675