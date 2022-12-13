Moderna Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is currently at $199.05, up $33.92 or 20.54%

--Would be highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, when it closed at $204.73

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose 20.57%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 13.15% month-to-date

--Down 21.63% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 7, 2018)

--Down 58.91% from its all-time closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Down 28.18% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2021), when it closed at $277.16

--Down 32.48% from its 52-week closing high of $294.80 on Dec. 17, 2021

--Up 69.94% from its 52-week closing low of $117.13 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $201.20; highest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2022, when it hit $212.76

--Up 21.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 28.08%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:09:39 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1026ET