Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-12-13 am EST
199.19 USD   +20.63%
11:03aMerck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress
AQ
10:27aModerna Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:21aModerna Shares Up on Clinical Trial Cancer Treatment Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is currently at $199.05, up $33.92 or 20.54%


--Would be highest close since Jan. 14, 2022, when it closed at $204.73

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose 20.57%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 13.15% month-to-date

--Down 21.63% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Dec. 7, 2018)

--Down 58.91% from its all-time closing high of $484.47 on Aug. 9, 2021

--Down 28.18% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 14, 2021), when it closed at $277.16

--Down 32.48% from its 52-week closing high of $294.80 on Dec. 17, 2021

--Up 69.94% from its 52-week closing low of $117.13 on June 13, 2022

--Traded as high as $201.20; highest intraday level since Jan. 14, 2022, when it hit $212.76

--Up 21.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 28.08%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:09:39 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1026ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 22.11% 200.195 Delayed Quote.-30.17%
NASDAQ 100 2.18% 11965.66 Real-time Quote.-28.27%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 2.04% 11374.55 Real-time Quote.-28.77%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
11:03aMerck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress
AQ
10:27aModerna Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2021 -- Data T..
DJ
10:21aModerna Shares Up on Clinical Trial Cancer Treatment Results
DJ
10:09aModerna, Merck Say Vaccine Combination Reduces Risk of Recurrence, Death in Melanoma Pa..
MT
09:22aGiving Back With Moderna's 4th Annual Volunteer Week
AQ
08:59aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:58aModerna, Merck cancer vaccine combo cuts melanoma recurrence by 44%
RE
08:47aSector Update: Health Care
MT
07:56aModerna, Merck Say Vaccine Combination Reduces Risk of Recurrence, Death in Melanoma Pa..
MT
07:54aModerna, Merck & Co mRNA Cancer Vaccine Trial Shows Efficacy Against Skin Cancer
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 089 M - -
Net income 2022 8 897 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 63 440 M 63 440 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 165,13 $
Average target price 211,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-30.17%63 440
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.46%39 589
LONZA GROUP AG-39.15%36 717
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%29 017
SEAGEN INC.-14.72%24 478
CELLTRION, INC.-10.86%18 604