Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Moderna : WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb

01/11/2021 | 12:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GENEVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization hopes to be able to launch COVID-19 vaccines in poor and lower middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.

"Over 40 countries have now begun vaccinating against COVID-19. However all of that vaccination, or virtually all, was in high income or middle income countries so far," he said. "We have got to see vaccines going into arms in lower and lower-middle income countries."

He said the COVAX programme could begin vaccinating people in February, and there was an effort to speed it up so some vaccinations in poor countries could take place this month. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Stephanie Nebehay and John Miller Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.14% 7556 Delayed Quote.2.01%
MODERNA, INC. 5.39% 118.8799 Delayed Quote.7.93%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
12:54pEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
12:39pMODERNA : WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb
RE
12:16pWHO says it was notified of new COVID-19 variant found in Japan
RE
12:00pLonza says started production for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:40aSwiss minister expects regulator to approve Moderna COVID shot 'very soon'
RE
11:39aNo choice but to bear risk in exchange for vaccine deals, UK officials say
RE
11:25aMODERNA : Nova Scotia expands COVID-19 vaccinations in first phase of plan
AQ
11:06aEU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax
RE
11:06aModerna seeking a price per dose twice as high as that agreed with eu in exis..
RE
11:06aEu in talks with moderna for more doses of its covid-19 vaccine - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 513 M - -
Net income 2020 -560 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -93,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 616 M 44 616 M -
EV / Sales 2020 81,9x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 135,13 $
Last Close Price 112,75 $
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.7.93%44 616
LONZA GROUP AG3.55%49 472
CELLTRION, INC.4.18%45 792
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.65%36 635
SEAGEN INC.1.44%32 138
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD2.02%22 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ