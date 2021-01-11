Moderna : WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in Feb

GENEVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization
hopes to be able to launch COVID-19 vaccines in poor and lower
middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme,
WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.
"Over 40 countries have now begun vaccinating against
COVID-19. However all of that vaccination, or virtually all, was
in high income or middle income countries so far," he said. "We
have got to see vaccines going into arms in lower and
lower-middle income countries."
He said the COVAX programme could begin vaccinating people
in February, and there was an effort to speed it up so some
vaccinations in poor countries could take place this month.
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Stephanie Nebehay and John Miller
Writing by Peter Graff;
Editing by Alison Williams)