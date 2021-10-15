Moderna : Wall St climbs after week of strong bank results; market set for weekly gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Retail sales up 0.7% in September despite shortages
* Goldman Sachs rises on strong third-quarter earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1%, S&P 500 0.8%, Nasdaq 0.4%
NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as
Goldman Sachs was the latest big bank to report strong results
and better-than-expected retail sales eased worries about
demand.
The three major stock indexes were on track to post gains
for the week as well.
Goldman Sachs Group jumped 3.4%, giving the Dow its
biggest boost, as a record wave of dealmaking activity drove a
surge in the bank's quarterly profit.
Other big lenders also rose, and the S&P 500 bank index
was up 2.6%.
Results from the big financial institutions this week have
provided a strong start to third-quarter U.S. earnings, though
investors will still be watching for signs of impacts from
supply chain disruptions and higher energy and other prices in
the coming weeks.
S&P 500 earnings are now forecast to have risen 32% in the
third quarter from a year ago. The forecast, based on results
from 41 of the S&P 500 companies and estimates for the rest, is
up from 29.4% at the start of October, according to IBES data
from Refinitiv.
"We're starting to get into an earnings-driven rally here
that I hope lasts. We'll really see the results in the next
couple of weeks as a great bulk of companies in all sectors
report," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel
in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Investors also digested a Commerce Department report that
showed retail sales rose unexpectedly in September, while a
preliminary reading for consumer sentiment in October came
slightly below expectations.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 395.05 points,
or 1.13%, to 35,307.61, the S&P 500 gained 35.98 points,
or 0.81%, to 4,474.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added
72.49 points, or 0.49%, to 14,895.92.
Airlines and other travel-related company shares edged
higher, with the White House announcing it will lift travel
restrictions for fully-vaccinated foreign nationals effective
Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel.
The S&P 1500 Airlines index was up 0.3%, while
cruise operator Carnival Corp was up 0.7%.
Moderna Inc shares were down 3.5%. A Wall Street
Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration is delaying its decision on
authorizing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check
if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation.
The news came a day after an FDA panel voted to recommend
booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and
older and high-risk people.
Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms
including Riot Blockchain gained as bitcoin
hit $60,000 for the first time since April.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 116 new highs and 46 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica
Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Nick
Zieminski)