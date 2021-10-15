Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : Wall St climbs after week of strong bank results; market set for weekly gains

10/15/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Retail sales up 0.7% in September despite shortages

* Goldman Sachs rises on strong third-quarter earnings

* Indexes up: Dow 1.1%, S&P 500 0.8%, Nasdaq 0.4%

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Goldman Sachs was the latest big bank to report strong results and better-than-expected retail sales eased worries about demand.

The three major stock indexes were on track to post gains for the week as well.

Goldman Sachs Group jumped 3.4%, giving the Dow its biggest boost, as a record wave of dealmaking activity drove a surge in the bank's quarterly profit.

Other big lenders also rose, and the S&P 500 bank index was up 2.6%.

Results from the big financial institutions this week have provided a strong start to third-quarter U.S. earnings, though investors will still be watching for signs of impacts from supply chain disruptions and higher energy and other prices in the coming weeks.

S&P 500 earnings are now forecast to have risen 32% in the third quarter from a year ago. The forecast, based on results from 41 of the S&P 500 companies and estimates for the rest, is up from 29.4% at the start of October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We're starting to get into an earnings-driven rally here that I hope lasts. We'll really see the results in the next couple of weeks as a great bulk of companies in all sectors report," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Investors also digested a Commerce Department report that showed retail sales rose unexpectedly in September, while a preliminary reading for consumer sentiment in October came slightly below expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 395.05 points, or 1.13%, to 35,307.61, the S&P 500 gained 35.98 points, or 0.81%, to 4,474.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.49 points, or 0.49%, to 14,895.92.

Airlines and other travel-related company shares edged higher, with the White House announcing it will lift travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index was up 0.3%, while cruise operator Carnival Corp was up 0.7%.

Moderna Inc shares were down 3.5%. A Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation.

The news came a day after an FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and high-risk people.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Riot Blockchain gained as bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time since April.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.74-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 54 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 116 new highs and 46 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -2.72% 323.225 Delayed Quote.217.68%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. 6.85% 27.9445 Delayed Quote.53.74%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:02pMODERNA : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
02:55pFDA panel recommends J&J COVID-19 booster for all recipients who got first shot
AQ
02:44pMODERNA : Wall St climbs after week of strong bank results; market set for weekly gains
RE
02:13pMODERNA : COVID SCIENCE-Statins may slightly lower COVID-19 death risk; using a different ..
RE
01:40pPFIZER : FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
01:35pEquities Climb Midday With Yields After Surprise Retail Sales Gain
MT
01:21pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Climb With Yields After Surprise Retail Sales Gain; Bitcoin Tops..
MT
01:11pMODERNA : U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ
RE
01:02pPFIZER : FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters
AQ
12:37pMODERNA : U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 335 M - -
Net income 2021 12 514 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 947 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 331,88 $
Average target price 299,31 $
Spread / Average Target -9,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.217.68%133 962
LONZA GROUP AG26.44%57 839
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.37.76%47 294
SEAGEN INC.-2.83%30 963
CELLTRION, INC.-38.72%25 574
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.61.03%24 874