  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 04:43:37 pm BST
143.13 USD   +0.43%
04:34pModerna seeks Health Canada approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under six
AQ
04:31pModerna Files to Expand Conditional Marketing Authorization for Its COVID-19 Vaccine to Include Children Six Months to Under Six Years in The European Union
EQ
04:29pModerna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children

04/29/2022 | 04:29pm BST
Illustration shows vials labelled

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric use in children aged 6 months to 5 years, the government and the company said on Friday.

Moderna's Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier said at a news conference the request was filed with Canada Health on Thursday night.

Canada Health posted the application on its website on Friday and said it was under review.

Moderna said on Thursday it has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its COVID vaccine for children under the age of 6, which would make it the first shot against the coronavirus available for those 5 years old.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 22 339 M - 17 936 M
Net income 2022 11 324 M - 9 092 M
Net cash 2022 19 897 M - 15 975 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 57 438 M 57 438 M 46 117 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,7%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-43.89%57 438
LONZA GROUP AG-24.53%43 932
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.24%41 532
SEAGEN INC.-15.76%23 939
CELLTRION, INC.-11.11%19 183
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-27.33%18 295