Jan 5 (Reuters) - Metagenomi Technologies, a genetic medicines company backed by Bayer Healthcare and Moderna , filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Friday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
Moderna, Bayer-backed startup Metagenomi files for US IPO
