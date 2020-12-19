Log in
MODERNA, INC.

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
News 
All News

Moderna : begins distributing second COVID-19 vaccine - U.S. army general

12/19/2020 | 10:58am EST
Dec 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc and partners have begun distributing its COVID-19 vaccine with trucks expected to start rolling out to more than 3,700 U.S. locations on Sunday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a Saturday press call.

The second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by U.S. regulators will reach healthcare providers by as early as Monday, Perna said, adding that delivery of the first 20 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer Inc could be pushed back until the first week of January. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Ken Li and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. -2.62% 140.23 Delayed Quote.616.92%
PFIZER INC. -0.92% 37.68 Delayed Quote.1.51%
