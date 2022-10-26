Advanced search
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
01:39 2022-10-26 pm EDT
141.63 USD   +3.71%
Moderna close to U.S. deal to make vaccines for Ebola, biological threats - Bloomberg News

10/26/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is nearing a deal with the U.S. government to develop vaccines against a range of biological threats including Ebola, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The potential deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) would see Moderna's mRNA technology being used to develop a vaccine targeting the Ebola strain responsible for the disease's outbreak in Uganda, the report said.

Uganda declared the Ebola outbreak in September, and the disease has claimed 30 lives so far with the number of confirmed cases rising to 109.

Moderna's shot would also target the more common Zaire strain of Ebola and the related Marburg virus, the report added.

The drugmaker declined to comment about any potential contract, but said it "continued to explore potential Ebola vaccines" and that it currently has a preclinical program for Ebola.

"While the Department (of Defense) cannot discuss future awards, DoD has strategic investments focused on technologies that address the dynamic and evolving biological threat landscape, including mRNA vaccine technologies and Filoviruses," a DoD spokesperson said, when asked for comment on the report.

The Bloomberg report said it was unlikely that Moderna's candidate would be ready to use in time to address the burst of cases in Uganda. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 268 M - -
Net income 2022 10 445 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 426 M 53 426 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-46.23%53 426
LONZA GROUP AG-31.93%38 659
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-29.95%36 863
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.17.09%23 832
SEAGEN INC.-16.71%23 750
CELLTRION, INC.-6.82%17 839