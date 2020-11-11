Log in
MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna closes in on release of COVID-19 vaccine data

11/11/2020 | 05:52pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it has enough data for a first interim analysis of the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which should help determine the vaccine's efficacy.

Moderna said the information is being prepared for submission to the trial's independent data safety monitoring board, which will look at the results and make a recommendation. It did not say when it plans to release the efficacy data.

The company said in a news release that it has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among trial participants as infection rates have surged around the United States.

Due to the spike in cases, the analysis will cover substantially more than 53 infections, which had been the targeted trigger point for the first analysis.

The company said the trial remains blinded, so neither it nor study investigators know which participants received the vaccine or a placebo. The vaccine will be deemed a success if the overwhelming majority of those infected had received a placebo, once the monitoring board looks at the early results.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Moderna could have the data from anywhere between "a couple of days" to "a little more than a week."

A high degree of effectiveness would make sense as it is "almost identical" to Pfizer Inc's experimental vaccine, Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a conference organized by the Financial Times.

"It may not be 95%, it might be 90%, or 96%, or 89%, but it is going to be up there," he said.

Pfizer on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on interim trial results, significantly higher than the at least 50% efficacy regulators are looking for.

Moderna, which uses a similar messenger RNA technology as Pfizer, said earlier on Wednesday that its November timeline for initial data was on track.

It did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on when it would disclose the data.

The company would still have to wait for two-month follow-up safety data required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which it expects to have in the second half of this month, before applying for U.S. emergency use authorization.

There are no vaccines that have gained global approval yet, although a handful, including Moderna's, are in late-stage studies.

Moderna's shares closed up 8.4% at $82.44 and rose to $83.85 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla, Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Cynthia Osterman and Bill Berkrot)

By Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 8.40% 82.44 Delayed Quote.321.47%
PFIZER INC. -0.47% 38.5 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
PFIZER LIMITED 3.06% 5202.85 End-of-day quote.23.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 391 M - -
Net income 2020 -732 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -48,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30 094 M 30 094 M -
EV / Sales 2020 68,3x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 93,80 $
Last Close Price 76,05 $
Spread / Highest target 78,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.297.44%30 094
LONZA GROUP AG75.54%46 892
CELLTRION, INC.63.81%33 080
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.39%31 826
SEAGEN INC.49.44%30 973
IMMUNOMEDICS, INC.315.22%20 324
