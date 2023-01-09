Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2023-01-09 pm EST
184.19 USD   +2.13%
03:14pModerna Looks for Potential Approval of 2 new Vaccines in 2023, CEO Stephane Bancel Says
MT
03:07pModerna Meets Guidance for 2022 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales, Reiterates 2023 Target
MT
02:15pModerna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

01/09/2023 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

"I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value," said Bancel, according to the WSJ report, adding the company was in discussions with hospital systems, pharmacies and pharmacy-benefit managers to line up distribution of its vaccine ahead of a potential fall booster shot campaign.

Moderna had previously estimated the commercial price expectations in a range of $64 to $100 a shot.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

In October last year, rival Pfizer Inc said it planned to hike its COVID vaccine's price to about the same range - $110 to $130 per dose - after the United States government's current purchase program expires. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MODERNA, INC. 1.93% 183.6 Delayed Quote.0.41%
PFIZER, INC. -4.64% 48.54 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:14pModerna Looks for Potential Approval of 2 new Vaccines in 2023, CEO Stephane Bancel Say..
MT
03:07pModerna Meets Guidance for 2022 COVID-19 Vaccine Sales, Reiterates 2023 Target
MT
02:15pModerna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ
RE
02:12pModerna to Consider Price of $110 to $130 for Covid..
MT
01:56pModerna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ
RE
01:42pModerna Considers Price Of $110-$130 For Covid-19 Vaccine - WSJ
RE
01:42pModerna considers price of $110-$130 for covid-19 vaccine - wsj…
RE
12:12pGlobal markets live: Alibaba, Qiagen, Macy's, Oracle, Chevron...
MS
09:47aThe return of optimism
MS
08:24aModerna Raises 2023 R&D Investments to $4.5 Billion
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 117 M - -
Net income 2022 8 912 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69 287 M 69 287 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 180,35 $
Average target price 223,75 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
James M. Mock Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Paul Burton Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.0.41%69 287
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.23%38 144
LONZA GROUP AG1.06%36 497
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.32%27 681
SEAGEN INC.5.96%25 282
CELLTRION, INC.3.43%18 645