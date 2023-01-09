Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is considering
pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United
States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial
distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer
Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
"I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the
value," said Bancel, according to the WSJ report, adding the
company was in discussions with hospital systems, pharmacies and
pharmacy-benefit managers to line up distribution of its vaccine
ahead of a potential fall booster shot campaign.
Moderna had previously estimated the commercial price
expectations in a range of $64 to $100 a shot.
Moderna did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment on the report.
In October last year, rival Pfizer Inc said it
planned to hike its COVID vaccine's price to about the same
range - $110 to $130 per dose - after the United States
government's current purchase program expires.
(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)