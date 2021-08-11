Moderna : doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is planning to
double the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19
vaccines in children aged six months to less than 12 years.
According to updated details on clinical trial record site
clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated
13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975
participants. (https://bit.ly/3ACoHIn)
In July, Moderna said it was in discussions with the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration to expand the study with an objective
to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the
likelihood of detecting rarer events.
The company's vaccine, which received its emergency
authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States
in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in
adolescents.
Rival shot from Pfizer Inc and its German partner
BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years
earlier this year.
