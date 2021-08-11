Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study

08/11/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc is planning to double the size of an ongoing trial testing its COVID-19 vaccines in children aged six months to less than 12 years.

According to updated details on clinical trial record site clinicaltrials.gov, the study will now enroll an estimated 13,275 participants, nearly double the earlier target of 6,975 participants. (https://bit.ly/3ACoHIn)

In July, Moderna said it was in discussions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to expand the study with an objective to enroll a larger safety database, which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events.

The company's vaccine, which received its emergency authorization for people aged 18 and older in the United States in December, is currently under an FDA review for use in adolescents.

Rival shot from Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech was authorized for ages 12 to 15 years earlier this year. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
02:36pMODERNA : doubles size of COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study
RE
02:27pMODERNA : Shares Slide After BofA Securities Describes Valuation as 'Ridiculous'
MT
12:17pMODERNA : CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:00pMODERNA : CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine
RE
11:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Vivendi, Euronext, Alphabet, Moderna, Uber...
09:22aDOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : RBC on Canada's GoC Five-Year Bond Auction Wednesd..
MT
08:14aMARKET CHATTER : India To Procure 50 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine From Pfiz..
MT
06:18aMODERNA : India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine - WSJ
RE
05:48aPFIZER : In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic
AQ
08/10MODERNA : to Build mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Site in Canada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 260 M - -
Net income 2021 12 547 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 456,76 $
Average target price 270,64 $
Spread / Average Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.337.22%184 369
LONZA GROUP AG25.91%57 940
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.08%47 403
CELLTRION, INC.-21.17%31 999
SEAGEN INC.-10.46%28 531
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.59.83%24 688