NEWS RELEASE

Moderna's e

COVID-19 vaccines reaches pharmacies and points of

care in the U.S.

9/21/2023

Immediately after receiving U.S. FDA approval, Moderna shipped millions of updated COVID-19 vaccines to our

distributors across the United States. We are working to support these distributors to ensure that the signi

supply of vaccines we have already provided to them continues to rapidly reach pharmacies and other points of

care. Additional supply is being shipped daily as we continue to see high demand. Moderna continues to have an

ample supply of updated COVID-19 vaccine available, with an additional 6 million doses available as of today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This statement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's e

19 vaccines reaches pharmacies and points of care, demand for COVID-19 vaccines, and the su

Moderna's supply of vaccines. The forward-looking statements here are neither promises nor guarantees, and you

should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown

risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual

results to di

uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk

Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022,

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent

available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or