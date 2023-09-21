NEWS RELEASE
Moderna's e
COVID-19 vaccines reaches pharmacies and points of
care in the U.S.
9/21/2023
Immediately after receiving U.S. FDA approval, Moderna shipped millions of updated COVID-19 vaccines to our
distributors across the United States. We are working to support these distributors to ensure that the signi
supply of vaccines we have already provided to them continues to rapidly reach pharmacies and other points of
care. Additional supply is being shipped daily as we continue to see high demand. Moderna continues to have an
ample supply of updated COVID-19 vaccine available, with an additional 6 million doses available as of today.
