Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna expects COVID-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March

01/12/2022 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it expects to report data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in children aged between 2 to 5 years in March.

"If the data is supportive and subject to regulatory consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for children 2-5 years of age thereafter," the company said. (https://bit.ly/3nksOES)

Moderna's vaccine, based on the messenger RNA platform, already has authorizations in Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada for adolescents aged 12-17 years, and has submitted applications for children in 6 to 11 years.

In the United States, the vaccine is authorized by Food and Drug Administration as primary two-dose regimen and booster dose for adults 18 years and older. The company, however, is yet to get an authorization from the regulator for use of its vaccine in children. (Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:17pModerna expects COVID-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March
RE
01:07aS.Korea authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills
RE
01/11S.Korea authorizes Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills
RE
01/11S.Korea authorises use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01/11Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread
RE
01/11Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk
AQ
01/11Wall Street rallies on Powell testimony
RE
01/11Canada has contracts for up to 100 million Pfizer, Moderna doses in 2022
AQ
01/11Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' concerns
RE
01/11Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' concerns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MODERNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 463 M - -
Net income 2021 11 060 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 706 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89 762 M 89 762 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 221,39 $
Average target price 273,06 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-12.83%89 762
LONZA GROUP AG-10.22%54 987
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.74%49 726
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 399
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.19%23 395
CELLTRION, INC.-0.51%22 980