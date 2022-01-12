Moderna expects COVID-19 vaccine trial data for children aged 2-5 in March

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Wednesday it
expects to report data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial in
children aged between 2 to 5 years in March.
"If the data is supportive and subject to regulatory
consultation, Moderna may proceed with regulatory filings for
children 2-5 years of age thereafter," the company said. (https://bit.ly/3nksOES)
Moderna's vaccine, based on the messenger RNA platform,
already has authorizations in Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada
for adolescents aged 12-17 years, and has submitted applications
for children in 6 to 11 years.
In the United States, the vaccine is authorized by Food and
Drug Administration as primary two-dose regimen and booster dose
for adults 18 years and older. The company, however, is yet to
get an authorization from the regulator for use of its vaccine
in children.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)