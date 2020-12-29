Moderna : in talks with South Korea to supply about 40 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on
Tuesday it was in discussions with the South Korean government
to potentially provide 40 million or more doses of its COVID-19
vaccine.
Potential distribution of the two-dose vaccine in South
Korea is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, the
company said in a statement. (http://refini.tv/3pzmkRf)
Earlier on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency citing the
presidential office reported that South Korea will sign a deal
with the vaccine developer to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 20
million people.
This comes a day after officials vowed to speed up efforts
to launch a public coronavirus vaccination programme as the
country detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to
the rapid rise in infections in Britain.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;
Editing by Tom Hogue and Maju Samuel)