    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 12:01:11 pm EDT
159.61 USD   -0.77%
Moderna names Jorge Gomez as new CFO

04/11/2022 | 11:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Moderna Therapeutics seen during COVID-19 in Massachusetts

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Monday named Jorge Gomez, a senior executive at dental products maker Dentsply Sirona Inc, as its new chief financial officer, effective May 9.

Gomez, who has been serving as the finance chief of Dentsply since August 2019, will succeed David Meline, who has decided to retire, Moderna said. (https://bit.ly/3xfDPwX)

Before joining Dentsply, Gomez was with drug distributor Cardinal Health Inc for over a decade in several roles, including CFO.

Moderna's current finance chief Meline joined the company in June 2020, as it was preparing to advance its COVID-19 vaccine into late-stage development.

The company's mRNA-based vaccine, branded Spikevax, along with a rival shot from Pfizer, has been at the forefront of global vaccination efforts and is cleared for use in over 70 countries, including the United States.

Meline will remain with Moderna as a consultant as Gomez transitions to the role of CFO, according to the company.

Gomez will get an initial annual base salary of $700,000, Moderna said in a filing.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. 0.40% 48.225 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
MODERNA, INC. -1.08% 159 Delayed Quote.-36.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 125 M - -
Net income 2022 11 229 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 64 822 M 64 822 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 160,84 $
Average target price 231,41 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MODERNA, INC.-36.67%64 822
LONZA GROUP AG-11.76%53 372
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.58%48 166
SEAGEN INC.-1.79%27 911
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.62%21 312
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-3.63%19 728