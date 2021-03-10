Moderna : 2021 Proxy Statement

2021 proxy statement

Table of contents

6 Proposal No. 1 Election of Directors

11 Governance

19 Director Compensation

21 Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions

23 Key Sustainability Topics

25 Management

28 Proposal No. 2 Non-binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of our Named Executive Officers

29 Executive Compensation

53 Compensation Committee Report

54 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

56 Proposal No. 3 Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

57 Audit Committee Report

58 Information about the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28, 2021 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRNA2021

HOW TO VOTE

Review your proxy statement and vote in one of three ways:

Internet www.proxyvote.com

Telephone 1-800-690-6903

Complete, sign, date, and return your proxy card or voting instruction form

Mail

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we urge you to submit your proxy in advance to ensure your shares are represented. This will not affect your right to participate in the meeting and to vote your shares at that time. For additional information on voting and participating in the meeting, please see "Information About the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" on page 58.

To the Stockholders of Moderna, Inc.:

You are cordially invited to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Moderna, Inc., which will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:

1. To elect three Class III directors, each to serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders;

2. To approve, on a non-binding, advisory compensation of our named executive officers; basis,the

3. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and

4. To transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Annual Meeting will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns. You will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions during the meeting by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRNA2021. You also will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. For more information about our virtual Annual Meeting, please see "Information About the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" on page 58.

Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 1, 2021, as the Record Date for determining the stockholders that are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, are first being mailed on or about March 11, 2021, to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. These materials also are available atwww.proxyvote.com, using the control number provided with your materials.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Stéphane Bancel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cambridge, Massachusetts

March 10, 2021

Proxy Summary

This summary highlights certain information from this Proxy Statement, but does not contain all the information that you should consider. Please read the entire Proxy Statement before voting your shares. For more complete information regarding Moderna's 2020 performance, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

When Where Record date Wednesday, April 28, 2021, The meeting will be held virtually at March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern time. www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRNA2021 Meeting Agenda Where to find more Board voting recommendation

The matters we will act upon at the Annual Meeting are:

Proposal

information

Elect three Class III directors, each for a three-year term

FOR all nominees Page 6

Approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers

FOR

Page 28

Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021

FOR

Page 56

