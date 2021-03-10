Moderna : 2021 Proxy Statement

2021 proxy statement
Table of contents
6 Proposal No. 1 Election of Directors
11 Governance
19 Director Compensation
21 Certain Relationships and Related Party Transactions
23 Key Sustainability Topics
25 Management
28 Proposal No. 2 Non-binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of our Named Executive Officers
29 Executive Compensation
53 Compensation Committee Report
54 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and
Management
56 Proposal No. 3 Ratification of Appointment of
Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
57 Audit Committee Report
58 Information about the 2021 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders
Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28, 2021 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRNA2021
To the Stockholders of Moderna, Inc.:
You are cordially invited to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Moderna, Inc., which will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time, for the following purposes:
1. To elect three Class III directors, each to serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders;
2. To approve, on a non-binding, advisory compensation of our named executive officers;
basis,the
3. To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021; and
4. To transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
The Annual Meeting will be conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns. You will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting online and submit your questions during the meeting by visitingwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MRNA2021. You also will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting. For more information about our virtual Annual Meeting, please see "Information About the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders" on page 58.
Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 1, 2021, as the Record Date for determining the stockholders that are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This proxy statement and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, are first being mailed on or about March 11, 2021, to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. These materials also are available atwww.proxyvote.com, using the control number provided with your materials.
By order of the Board of Directors,
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Cambridge, Massachusetts
March 10, 2021
Proxy Summary
This summary highlights certain information from this Proxy Statement, but does not contain all the information that you should consider. Please read the entire Proxy Statement before voting your shares. For more complete information regarding Moderna's 2020 performance, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Board voting recommendation
The matters we will act upon at the Annual Meeting are:
Proposal
information
Elect three Class III directors, each for a three-year term
FOR all nominees Page 6
Approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers
FOR
Page 28
Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021
FOR
Page 56
