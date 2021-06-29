Moderna : Asia partner says regional vaccine supplies booked until year-end

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Zuellig Pharma, Moderna's
supply partner for COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, said on
Tuesday that regional orders for the mRNA vaccine were almost
fully booked for this year, highlighting procurement challenges
for countries slow off the mark.
Singapore-headquartered Zuellig is involved in the
distribution, regulatory approvals and purchase contracts for
Moderna Inc's vaccines for use in Southeast Asia, Hong
Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
"A lot of the transactions that are being done today will be
for 2022 ... because the supply of Moderna vaccine is pretty
much exhausted already for 2021," Zuellig CEO John Graham told
Reuters.
Graham said there will be some availability towards the end
of this year.
"But one should assume that if you're starting to negotiate
today, you're looking at 2022 before you get any supply," he
added.
Still, the situation could change depending the supply
dynamics, he said.
Procurement efforts in the region have been hastened by a
coronavirus flare-up in recent months that has exacerbated
stubborn epidemics in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines
and tested authorities in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and
Singapore, where earlier outbreaks had been quickly contained.
Graham declined to provide specifics on negotiations or
deals, citing confidentiality.
Singapore, the Philippine, Thailand and Taiwan are among
those that have sought or signed deals for Moderna or have
already begun receiving vaccine batches.
"There are also countries that are already purchasing
vaccine for booster (shots) in 2022-2023," he added. "There's a
race to get the supply."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty)