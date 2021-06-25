Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Moderna, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently

06/25/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 25 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Vaccine-associated myocarditis tends to resolve quickly

Cases of an inflammation of the heart muscle known as myocarditis have been reported after receiving COVID-19 shots, mostly in young men after the second dose of the mRNA vaccines. When myocarditis symptoms, such as chest pain and rapid or irregular heartbeats, do occur after vaccination, they usually resolve quickly, suggests a report of a small study published in the journal Circulation. Doctors tracked seven male patients, ages 19 to 39, who were hospitalized for myocarditis-like illness not long after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by either Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna - the two mRNA vaccines - or Johnson & Johnson. All recovered and left the hospital after two to four days of treatment. Study co-author Dr. Christopher deFilippi of the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, noted that in his health system, which represents about 2 million patients, myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination has been a "rare event" and "fortunately so far associated with a benign outcome." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week said reports of the heart condition occurred at a rate of 12.6 cases per million people who received either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, a higher rate than would be expected in the general population. However, deFilippi's team advised that given the dangers of COVID-19, even for younger adults, "the risk-benefit decision for vaccination remains highly favorable." (https://bit.ly/35NyLRv)

Delta variant's spike fuses cells to infect them

Compared to the spike protein on earlier versions of the coronavirus, the spike on the worrisome Delta variant is better able to break into lung cells and fuse them together, researchers have discovered. "Spread by cell-to-cell fusion allows the virus to spread faster in infected people and partially hide from the immune system," said Markus Hoffman of Georg-August-University Göttingen in Germany, coauthor of a report posted on Wednesday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review. "For example, if a cell that is infected by the Delta variant is forced (by the spike protein) to fuse with a neighboring cell that is not yet infected, this allows the virus to enter the new cell much faster" than if the virus particles first needed to be released from a previously infected cell, he explained. By spreading via cell-to-cell fusion, the virus reduces its risk of encountering immune system cells that might attack and inactivate it, Hoffman added. These "skills" might make the Delta variant - first identified in India and now circulating widely in many countries - more transmissible, and the resulting illness more severe, the researchers said. The researchers also found that although the Delta variant can evade antibodies, it is not completely resistant. "It might be possible that the Delta variant can infect people who are vaccinated (especially if only one of two vaccine shots have been administered so far), but vaccination is highly effective in preventing severe disease," Hoffman said.

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.00% 8499 Delayed Quote.14.90%
MODERNA, INC. -1.15% 218.04 Delayed Quote.110.72%
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:12pMODERNA  : COVID SCIENCE-Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly..
RE
02:55pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04:06aPFIZER  : Fact Check - Is There Lack of Storage Facilities for Covid-19 Vaccines..
AQ
06/24MODERNA  : U.S. administers 320.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
06/24MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 320,687,205 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As O..
RE
06/24MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 379,248,700 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of J..
RE
06/24Swiss health ministry data shows vaccinated people seldom hit by COVID-19
RE
06/24EU slightly cuts estimates for vaccine deliveries this year
RE
06/24WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable
RE
06/24MODERNA  : Argus Adjusts Moderna's Price Target to $230 From $200, Reiterates Bu..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 632 M - -
Net income 2021 10 719 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88 392 M 88 392 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 220,14 $
Average target price 168,87 $
Spread / Average Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.110.72%88 392
LONZA GROUP AG16.70%53 670
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.45%46 441
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 607
SEAGEN INC.-10.13%28 564
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.73.47%24 838