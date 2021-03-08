Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-Vaccine response may be weaker in elderly; Merck drug shows promise in reducing virus level

March 8 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
Vaccine responses appear weaker in elderly
The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German
partner BioNTech SE induces weaker immune responses in
elderly people compared to younger and middle-aged adults, new
data suggest. Researchers studied 91 vaccine recipients under
the age of 60 and 85 recipients over age 80. Seventeen days
after the second of two doses, nearly one-third (31%) of the
elderly recipients did not have any antibodies capable of
neutralizing the virus. This was true for only 2% of the younger
group, the researchers reported on Friday on medRxiv ahead of
peer review. Even among those under age 60, only 16% had
neutralizing antibodies after the first dose, the researchers
found. "But that doesn't mean that the elderly should expect
severe complications if they get infected," said coauthor Ortwin
Adams of University Hospital Dusseldorf in Germany. "Recent
reports from Israel, England and Scotland show that rates of
hospitalization and severe disease progression are significantly
lower than in the unvaccinated, even in people over 80 and even
after the first COVID-19 vaccination," Adams said. "However, it
could mean that the elderly need to be revaccinated sooner than
young people to generate long-lasting protection. The results
also suggest that transmissions may still be possible in some of
the elderly after vaccination," he said, adding that "measures
to effectively prevent transmissions should be continued." (https://bit.ly/3bpAsIG)
Merck antiviral drug may help speed viral clearance
An experimental antiviral drug being developed by Merck & Co
and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics may help reduce viral
loads in patients with early COVID-19, according to preliminary
results from a clinical trial. Researchers presented their
findings on Saturday at the 2021 Conference on Retroviruses and
Opportunistic Infections but did not publish a formal report. In
the 202-patient study, people who had been symptomatic for no
more than 7 days and who were not hospitalized received either
the oral antiviral molnupravir or a placebo. In data from fewer
than half of the trial participants, after five days of
treatment none of 47 patients taking molnupravir had positive
viral cultures, compared to 6 of 25 patients (24%) taking the
placebo. Merck said data on the drug's safety and effectiveness
and additional secondary objectives of the study will be
presented at an upcoming medical meeting. (https://reut.rs/3kXjfJR)
Immune memory boosts COVID-19 survivors' vaccine response
New data provide a clue as to why some COVID-19 survivors
may need only one dose of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech and
Moderna Inc vaccines. Researchers tracked vaccine
responses in 11 survivors of mild COVID-19 and 33 never-infected
individuals. In everyone, the vaccines induced the immune system
to produce antibodies along with so-called B cells that remember
the virus and remain ready to produce new antibodies to fight
it, although the magnitude of the B cell response was lower in
older people. Those not previously infected "benefited from both
doses," with additional antibody and memory B cell increases
after the second shot, researchers reported on Saturday on
medRxiv ahead of peer review. COVID-19 survivors, however, had
significant responses to the first dose with no increase in
antibodies or memory B cells after the second dose. Survivors'
levels of memory B cells before vaccination correlated strongly
with their antibody levels post vaccination, "indicating that
these B cells were the likely source" of survivors' boosted
antibody levels after just a single shot, said coauthor John
Wherry of the University of Pennsylvania. This suggests memory B
cells will play important roles if antibody levels fall over
time, he added. Because memory B cells can be the source of new
antibodies with some degree of "adaptability," they might play a
role in immunity to variant viruses, he speculated.
