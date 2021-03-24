Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines prove highly protective of healthcare workers; rapid tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases

March 24 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
Vaccines highly protective for healthcare workers
Data from healthcare workers at medical centers in the
United States and Israel are confirming the effectiveness of
both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna
vaccines against COVID-19, according to reports in The New
England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday. Employee data from the
University of California, San Diego and the University of
California, Los Angeles health systems show that while COVID-19
cases surged in the general population, new detected infections
among the staff dropped dramatically, beginning the second week
after they received a first vaccine dose. Separately, in Texas,
where hospital workers were vaccinated during the largest
COVID-19 surge the region had seen, researchers found that 2.61%
of unvaccinated employees tested positive versus 0.05% of
fully-vaccinated employees. The Texas researchers saw a greater
than 90% decrease in the number of employees in isolation or
quarantine, which "preserved the workforce when it was most
needed" during the surge, they said. In Jerusalem, with a high
rate of COVID-19 in the community including many cases caused by
the virus variant first identified in the UK, researchers found
that the Pfizer vaccine achieved "a major reduction of new cases
of COVID-19" among healthcare workers who received two doses. (https://bit.ly/3f7io8l;
https://bit.ly/3d2dbvQ; https://bit.ly/3cclPso)
Point-of-care antigen tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases
"While-you-wait" tests for COVID-19 that detect proteins on
the virus are better at diagnosing the disease in patients with
symptoms than in those without symptoms, according to data
pooled from 64 studies. The analysis, published on Wednesday by
The Cochrane Library, found that on average, "antigen tests"
correctly identified 72% of symptomatic COVID-19 cases but only
58% of cases in people without symptoms. The best-performing
test - the SD Biosensor STANDARD Q - correctly identified the
virus in 88% of symptomatic patients and in 69% of those with no
symptoms. For screening purposes, among 10,000 people with no
symptoms, where 50 people had COVID-19, this test would
correctly identify 35, miss 15 cases, and incorrectly give
positive results to 90 people who were not infected, the authors
estimated. "Confirming a positive result from a rapid test with
a RT-PCR test, particularly where cases of COVID-19 are low, may
help avoid unnecessary quarantine," coauthor Jac Dinnes of the
University of Birmingham in the UK said in a statement. "All
antigen tests will miss some people with infection, so it is
important to inform people who receive a negative test result
that they may still be infected." Coauthor and Dinnes colleague
Jon Deeks noted that repeated rapid antigen tests are being used
to screen school pupils, teachers, and healthcare workers.
"These testing policies have been implemented without any
supporting real-world evidence," he said. (https://bit.ly/2NOCeKh)
Sleep problems, burnout may add to COVID-19 risk
People with sleep problems and daily burnout may be at
higher risk for COVID-19, new research suggests. Healthcare
workers who reported sleep problems in the year before the
pandemic had 88% greater odds of contracting COVID-19 than those
who slept well, according to research published in BMJ Nutrition
Prevention & Health on Monday. Those who had suffered daily
feelings of burnout were more than twice as likely to become
infected with the coronavirus and roughly three times as likely
to say their infection had been severe, compared to workers
without burnout. Researchers surveyed 2,884 healthcare workers
with heavy coronavirus exposure in Europe, the UK, and the
United States, including 568 who said they had experienced
COVID-19 symptoms or tested positive for the virus. They were
more likely to have had trouble sleeping at night than those who
had not been infected (24% vs 21%). In addition, more of them
(5% vs 3%) reported at least three sleep problems, such as
trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or regularly needing
sleeping pills. More COVID-19 survivors also reported suffering
daily burnout in the previous year (5.5% vs 3%). Participants
averaged 6 to 7 hours of sleep nightly. After accounting for
other risk factors, every extra hour of nighttime sleep in the
previous year was associated with 12% lower odds of COVID-19,
researchers reported.
