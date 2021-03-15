Moderna : COVID SCIENCE-mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection; COVID-19 test accuracy may vary by time of day

March 15 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of
the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and
efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the
illness caused by the virus.
mRNA vaccines spur lymph nodes for longer-term protection
Along with inducing antibodies for immediate defense, mRNA
vaccines against COVID-19 also stimulate the lymph nodes to
generate immune cells that provide protection over the long
term, a new study confirms. The early wave of antibodies are
generated by B cells called plasmablasts. In healthy volunteers,
blood tests showed that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine induced "a strong plasmablast response," said
coauthor Ali Ellebedy of Washington University School of
Medicine in St. Louis. The immune cells that will produce
antibodies upon exposure to the virus in years to come - called
memory B cells - are generated by germinal center B cells found
only in lymph nodes near vaccine injection sites, his team
explained in a paper currently undergoing peer review for
possible publication in a Nature journal. In repeated biopsies
of volunteers' lymph nodes, "we saw a robust germinal center
response," Ellebedy said. The responses lasted at least seven
weeks, "with no sign of cooling down anytime soon," he added.
"While we do not have long-term samples yet, it is safe to
assume given the magnitude and persistence of the germinal
center reaction that those individuals will develop a durable
immune response" to mRNA vaccines. Moderna Inc's
vaccine also uses mRNA technology. (https://bit.ly/3tnAiYw)
Throat swab test accuracy may vary by time of day
The accuracy of gold-standard PCR tests of nasopharyngeal
swab samples may vary by time of day, new data suggest.
Researchers analyzed 31,094 tests performed in symptomatic and
asymptomatic individuals at 127 testing sites, including 2,438
tests that showed COVID-19. In a paper posted on Saturday on
medRxiv ahead of peer review, they report tests were most likely
to be positive around 2 p.m. - and the proportion of positive
tests in the early afternoon was two-fold higher than the lowest
proportion seen at other times of the day. The study "suggests
people may be more contagious at certain times of the day and it
raises questions about whether tests for SARS-CoV-2 may be less
accurate when they are collected between late evening and early
morning," said coauthor Dr. Candace McNaughton of Vanderbilt
University. "If our findings are confirmed, clinicians and
public health teams could focus their efforts on lowering the
risk of viral spread during times of peak viral shedding," she
said. That could entail emphasizing mid-day to early-afternoon
masking at home while isolating, or encouraging early morning
shopping for vulnerable populations. "There may be greater
benefit in repeat testing if a negative test was collected when
viral shedding is generally less," McNaughton said. (https://bit.ly/2NjcZiY)
Surgery delay advised after COVID-19
When possible, surgery should be delayed for at least seven
weeks after infection with the new coronavirus, and patients who
still have symptoms at that point may benefit from further
delay, researchers advise in Anaesthesia. They reviewed data on
140,231 surgery patients from 116 countries, including 3,127
with a history of COVID-19. The mortality rate at 30 days after
surgery was 1.4% in patients who never had COVID-19. It was 9.1%
among patients diagnosed within two weeks before surgery, 6.9%
among those diagnosed within 3 to 4 weeks, and 5.5% when the
diagnosis was made 5 to 6 weeks preoperatively. The mortality
rate came down to 2% when at least 7 weeks had elapsed between
diagnosis and surgery. For patients with ongoing symptoms, the
30-day mortality rate was 6% even after a 7-week delay,
researchers found. After adjusting for other risk factors, the
odds of death were increased 3.6-to-4.1-fold in patients having
surgery within six weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis. "Patients
with ongoing symptoms at least seven weeks from diagnosis may
benefit from further delay" of their surgery, the researchers
said.
