Moderna : Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - Germany expects drugmaker
Moderna Inc to deliver COVID-19 vaccines faster than
expected, helping it ramp up vaccinations in coming months, the
health ministry said on Sunday.
Moderna will increase its deliveries to 1.33 million doses a
week in July from 733,000 previously expected, raising the
figure to 2.57 million a week in August and 2.95 million a week
in September, the ministry said.
Moderna said last week it hopes to be able to deliver the
COVID-19 vaccines it has promised to Germany more quickly than
originally planned, without giving figures.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday that supply of
vaccines in Germany will soon outstrip demand, which will allow
it to offer shots to passers-by in city centres or at places of
worship.
The government will deliver an additional 5 million doses of
AstraZeneca vaccine and 1 million from Johnson & Johnson
to the regions next week, the ministry said.
Spahn said on Saturday there were already hundreds of
thousands of doses of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
in Germany that were not immediately being used in doctors'
practices.
Many Germans favour the vaccine made by Pfizer/ BioNTech.
Germany has now fully vaccinated 35% of its total
population, while 53% have had a first shot, the Robert Koch
Institute (RKI) public health agency reported on Saturday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased
by 538 to 3.727 million on Sunday, while the death toll rose by
six to 90,754.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jan
Harvey)