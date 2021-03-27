Moderna : Germany expects first delivery of J&J COVID-19 shot in mid-April

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany is due to receive the
first small delivery of Johnson & Johnson's single dose
COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, Health Minister Jens Spahn said
on Saturday, giving the country a further shot to help speed up
its sluggish rollout.
"It will only be a small delivery at first," Spahn told an
online event, adding he expected a shipment of around 275,000
doses in the week of April 12.
"But at least - because we have been waiting a long time for
the first delivery from J&J - we will get the first deliveries
of the vaccine in mid-April, and it will then be ramped up to
millions of doses, as is the case with all deliveries."
J&J's shot, which was approved by European Union regulators
on March 11, is the fourth to be endorsed for use in the EU
after vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech,,
AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna.
After a sluggish start to its vaccine rollout, hampered by
delivery delays and supply constraints, Germany hopes to ramp up
vaccinations from next month when it expects to receive 15
million doses from the three other suppliers.
