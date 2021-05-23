Moderna : Indian state unable to obtain COVID-19 shots directly from Moderna

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - An Indian state looking to
procure COVID-19 shots to combat a nationwide surge in
infections on Sunday said that U.S. vaccine maker Moderna
had declined to supply its shots and said it can only
deal with the federal government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened vaccinations to all
adults from May 1 and allowed states to make their own
arrangements to supplement stocks they received from the federal
government. But India is facing a shortage of vaccines, with
domestic production amounting to about 80 million doses a month.
The northern state of Punjab said that Moderna "refused" to
send vaccines to the state government, citing a company policy
that allows it to deal only with Modi's federal administration
and not with state authorities or private parties.
Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Punjab, with a population of more than 27 million, has had
to stop vaccination for some categories of eligible people
because of non-availability of shots, having received only about
4.4 million doses from the federal government, the statement
said.
In the statement, Punjab official Vikas Garg said that the
state government had also made approaches regarding the Pfizer
, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik vaccines but has
yet to receive any response.
Some other Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh and
Maharashtra, have said they also have insufficient supplies to
inoculate those aged between 18 and 44.
The world's largest vaccine-producing nation has fully
vaccinated a little more than 41.6 million people, or only 3.8%
of its 1.35 billion population.
The country's output of COVID-19 shots for August-December
is likely to be lower than the government's official estimate,
according to internal projections shared with Reuters by two
sources.
(Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal
Editing by Aditya Kalra and David Goodman)