Moderna : More likely to be struck by lightning? Americans weigh risk of J&J vaccine

WASHINGTON/NEW ORLEANS, April 13 (Reuters) - Henna
Ramchandani walked out of her vaccine appointment at a
Washington D.C. convention center on Tuesday morning, thrilled
she had decided just one day earlier to get the Pfizer Inc
COVID-19 vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson
shot, initially her first choice.
Hours earlier, U.S. federal health agencies had recommended
pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed
rare blood clots after receiving the shot.
"I originally wanted that one because it was one and done,
and I’m super scared of shots," said the 26-year-old
Ramchandani. "But I couldn't imagine having it now."
A block away, Kenneth Robinson, a 69-year-old transportation
services employee, was directing people to their appointments at
the convention center. He got the J&J shot last month and
shrugged when he heard that safety concerns had stalled its use.
He felt fine, and was grateful for the immunity.
"It's too late now!" he said cheerfully.
After the abrupt action by health officials, which forced
some U.S. vaccine sites to cancel appointments or pivot to
administering alternative COVID-19 vaccines, Americans'
reactions ranged from frustration over losing access to the
one-shot option to fear they might get the rare blood clots.
"Honestly, I still would have taken it today," said Cole
Parsons, a 40-year-old hotel executive who was scheduled to get
vaccinated with the J&J shot in New Orleans on Tuesday, before
the site suddenly had to switch to giving Moderna and
Pfizer vaccines instead.
Only 6 people out of some 7 million Americans who had
received the J&J shot experienced the rare brain blood clots.
"Chances are greater [I get] attacked by an alligator in the
swamp or, you know, hit by lightning than I am to have a
reaction from that," he said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC), the odds of being struck by lightning in a
given year are about 1-in-500,000.
Vaccine experts say that even if the blood clotting cases
are linked to the J&J shot, the risk is extremely small when
weighed against protection from the potential ravages of
COVID-19. The FDA said the pause will give the agency time to
inform doctors about how to identify and treat the clotting
condition.
Taka Katakayama, a 39-year-old production coordinator, was
due to get the J&J shot on Tuesday at the Javits Center in New
York City, but ended up getting Pfizer.
Katakayama had wanted the J&J vaccine rather than a two-dose
shot because "I just wanted to get it done," he said. Instead,
he was left worrying about his wife who had gotten the J&J shot
a few days earlier.
"I'm just hoping that nothing bad is going to happen to
her," he said.
The CDC said the decision to pause the J&J vaccine rollout
was made "out of an abundance of caution."
Lindsey Weller, a 34-year-old freelance actor and model,
said she danced in line as she waited for a J&J shot in
Hagerstown, Maryland last week, much to the amusement of the
site's workers. Tuesday's news had not diminished the thrill.
"I actually feel good about it," she said. "I'm hoping this
won't be a setback to people getting vaccinated."
