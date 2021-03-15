Moderna : Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot- CDC

March 15 (Reuters) - Vaccination of about 88% of Americans
who received the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna's
COVID-19 vaccines was complete, a study of over 12 million
people by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) showed.
Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency
use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high
efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of
21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days
for and Moderna Inc's vaccine.
According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United
States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did
not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the
agency said on Monday.
The agency said 8.6% had not received the second dose, but
were still within the allowable interval to receive it.
The analysis was conducted in 58 jurisdictions in the United
States among people who got their first shot between Dec. 14 and
Feb. 14. The data was published in the Morbidity and Mortality
Weekly Report on Monday.
A second analysis of 14.2 million people who have received
the second dose showed that 95.6% received the dose on time, the
agency said.
The CDC considered a second shot on time, or within the
recommended interval, if it was given within 17-25 days after
the first dose for Pfizer-BioNTech, and 24-32 days for Moderna
vaccine.
Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, have stretched
the time period between doses to months rather than weeks in
order to vaccinate more people as they deal with supply
shortfalls. U.S. public health officials have said they do not
intend to make any changes in their recommendations.
