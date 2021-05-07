Moderna : One out of three Americans fully vaccinated for COVID-19, CDC says

May 7 (Reuters) - The United States has fully vaccinated
110,874,920 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting
for 33.4% of the population, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Friday.
The country has administered 254,779,333 doses of COVID-19
vaccines in the country and distributed 327,124,625 doses.
Those figures are up from the 251,973,752 vaccine doses the
CDC said had gone into arms by May 6 out of 324,610,185 doses
delivered.
The agency said 150,416,559 people had received at least one
dose as of Friday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna
and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as
Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET
on Friday.
A total of 7,808,441 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)