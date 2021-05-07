Log in
MODERNA, INC.

Moderna : One out of three Americans fully vaccinated for COVID-19, CDC says

05/07/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
May 7 (Reuters) - The United States has fully vaccinated 110,874,920 people for COVID-19 as of Friday morning, accounting for 33.4% of the population, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The country has administered 254,779,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 327,124,625 doses.

Those figures are up from the 251,973,752 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 6 out of 324,610,185 doses delivered.

The agency said 150,416,559 people had received at least one dose as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

A total of 7,808,441 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 212 M - -
Net income 2021 10 334 M - -
Net cash 2021 12 094 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 64 284 M 64 284 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 166,20 $
Last Close Price 160,50 $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.53.63%64 284
LONZA GROUP AG1.05%46 978
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.29.05%44 316
CELLTRION, INC.-27.58%30 699
SEAGEN INC.-22.31%24 694
CUREVAC N.V.15.89%21 497