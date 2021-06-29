Moderna : S.Korea to secure more mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 booster shot

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to secure more
mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 to use them as a booster shot
next year for its entire population, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum
said on Tuesday.
South Korea has already agreed to buy 106 million doses of
mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to cover
full vaccination of its population of 52 million this year.
The government is also hoping to achieve herd immunity
earlier than its November target by inoculating at least 70% of
its population with a minimum of one vaccine dose.
"The government plans to first secure vaccine supply, mostly
mRNA ones, enough to vaccinate the entire public with at least
one shot next year," Kim said.
South Korea has given at least one dose of the COVID-19
vaccine to around 30% of its population, and large manufacturing
employers will start inoculating their employees at their
in-house clinics next month.
Kim also said it was necessary to broaden the age group of
people eligible for vaccination to ensure students can safely
return to schools in the autumn amid the spread of more
infectious variants. It is also unclear how long immunity
protection lasts on those people who have already been
vaccinated.
Pfizer's shot has been approved for 12-15 year olds in
Europe and the United States, and Moderna is aiming for approval
for teenagers as data showed its shot has been found safe and
effective.
In South Korea, the government has approved the use of the
Pfizer vaccine on 16-year olds and above, while the Moderna shot
can be given to those aged 18 and older.
While the number of daily local infections have remained
below 700 since early this month, more transmissible variants
are on the rise.
South Korea has so far reported a total of 2,492 cases of
COVID-19 variants, of which 83% were the Alpha variant, first
detected in Britain, and 10% were the Delta variant, first
identified in India, according to data from Korea Disease
Control and Prevention Agency.
South Korea reported 595 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday,
raising the total number of confirmed cases to 156,167. The
total caseload includes early infections not linked to several
variants that the World Health Organization identified this
year.
The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,017.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)