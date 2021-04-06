Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : Sterling slips after reaching two-week high versus dollar

04/06/2021 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Tuesday as investors took some cash off the table after cable jumped to its highest point in more than two weeks as traders continued to bet on a speedy re-opening of the British economy.

Versus the dollar, sterling was 0.4% lower at $1.3854 at 0859 GMT, after earlier touching $1.3919, its highest since March 19.

Bets on a speedy economic recovery, spurred by a faster COVID-19 vaccination programme than the euro zone's, have supported sterling over the past few months.

Sterling had its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro, gaining around 4.8%.

But as traders returned from a long weekend in Europe, sterling was 0.4% lower versus the euro at 85.27 pence.

"It is the re-opening of London this morning that is seeing sterling under some initial pressure, as sellers have returned and taken advantage of the rally seen over the last 24 hours or so," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital in London.

Cole added that the selling appeared to be a mixture of profit-taking and new short positions being initiated.

Market participants continued to expect further gains for the pound in the months ahead.

With the vaccine programme rolling out rapidly across the UK and infection numbers falling, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday a planned re-opening of the economy would take place next week.

Shops, gyms, hairdressers and outdoor hospitality areas in England will re-open. The government was also looking at a COVID-status certification system, or vaccine passport, to help re-open larger events.

Britain will begin the rollout of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, adding the inoculation programme was on track to meet government targets.

Some 12 million second doses are planned to be distributed in April.

PM Johnson also said on Monday his government hoped that non-essential international travel would resume from May 17, but did not want to underestimate the growing number of COVID-19 cases elsewhere.

(Editing by Larry King)

By Joice Alves


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
05:15aMODERNA  : Sterling slips after reaching two-week high versus dollar
RE
12:08aASTRAZENECA  : Taiwan to Purchase AstraZeneca, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
MT
04/05NOVAVAX  : starts allowing participants on placebo to get COVID-19 vaccine in tr..
RE
04/05MODERNA  : U.S. administers 167.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
04/05MODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Administered 167.2 Million Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As..
RE
04/05Pfizer says working on new COVID-19 vaccine supply deal to Israel
RE
04/05MODERNA  : Almost 2.2 million more vaccine doses coming this week as COVID-19 ca..
AQ
04/04MODERNA  : U.S. says 165 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine been administered so far
RE
04/04MODERNA  : U.S. CDC says delivered 207.9 Mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Apr..
RE
04/04Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 Vaccine Emerges as Preferred Shot for Homeless
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 037 M - -
Net income 2021 8 992 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 032 M 52 032 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 166,21 $
Last Close Price 129,91 $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.24.35%52 032
LONZA GROUP AG-5.77%42 546
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.83%38 424
CELLTRION, INC.-14.21%37 378
SEAGEN INC.-17.93%26 059
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-6.45%19 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ