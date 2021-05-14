Moderna : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, May 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its coronavirus
alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the city
around it, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will
shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new
domestic infections.
The new rules will not mean offices, schools or restaurants
have to close, but will cause the shutdown of cinemas and other
entertainment spots, while limiting family get-togethers to five
people indoors and 10 outdoors.
For the first time, masks will have to be worn outdoors.
Taipei's government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and
similar venues to shut.
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a "level of risk" in
certain hot spots, such as Taipei's gritty Wanhua district, had
spurred the decision to raise the alert level.
"Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and
controlled," he told reporters.
The rising community infections unnerved the stock market
this week, but at the same news conference, Premier Su
Tseng-chang reiterated that the island's economic fundamentals
remain good.
Taiwan has millions of vaccine doses on order from Moderna
Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, though only a small
number have arrived from the latter. More vaccines will start
arriving next month, President Tsai Ing-wen has said.
Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has reported fewer than
1,500 cases among a population of about 24 million, most of them
imported from abroad, but a recent rise in community
transmissions has spooked residents.
The island has never gone into a full lockdown and its
people are used to life carrying on near normal, despite the
pandemic ranging in many other parts of the world.
Late on Friday, several universities, including the elite
National Taiwan University, said they would immediately switch
to remote learning, telling students to stay away from campuses.
Museums in Taipei said they would shut too, including the
National Palace Museum, home to one of the world's best and most
extensive collections of Chinese art.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)