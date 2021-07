Moderna : U.S. CDC Says 183,542,871 Individuals Have Received At Least One Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of July 9 Versus 183,237,046 Individuals As Of July 8

July 9 (Reuters) - CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 332,966,409 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 9 VERSUS 332,345,797 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JULY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 386,058,070 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 9 VERSUS 385,495,790 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF JULY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS 158,629,431 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JULY 9 VERSUS 158,287,566 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 8

* U.S. CDC SAYS 183,542,871 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JULY 9 VERSUS 183,237,046 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JULY 8 Further company coverage: