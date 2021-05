Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Administered 270.8 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 344,503,395 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 15 VERSUS 341,865,945 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 14

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 270,832,342 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 15 VERSUS 268,438,666 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 14

* U.S. CDC SAYS 156,217,367 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 15 VERSUS 155,251,852 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 14

* U.S. CDC SAYS 121,768,268 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 15 VERSUS 120,258,637 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 14

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,824,311 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 15 VERSUS 7,821,519 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 14 Source text for: https://bit.ly/3uPELEg