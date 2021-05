Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Administered 273.5 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 344,503,495 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS 344,503,395 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 273,545,207 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS 270,832,342 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 157,485,596 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS 156,217,367 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 123,282,685 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS 121,768,268 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 15

* U.S. CDC SAYS 7,826,181 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS 7,824,311 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: