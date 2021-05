Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Administered 294.9 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of May 30

May 30 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 366,316,945 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 30 VERSUS 366,314,625 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF MAY 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 294,928,850 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 30 VERSUS 293,705,050 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF MAY 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS 167,733,972 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF MAY 30 VERSUS 167,157,043 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 29

* U.S. CDC SAYS 135,087,319 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF MAY 30 VERSUS 134,418,748 INDIVIDUALS AS OF MAY 29 Source text : https://bit.ly/2PLqo4t