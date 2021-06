Moderna : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 372,830,865 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of June 10

June 10 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 372,830,865 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 10 VERSUS 372,495,525 DOSES AS OF JUNE 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 305,687,618 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 10 VERSUS 304,753,476 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF JUNE 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS 141,583,252 INDIVIDUALS HAVE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS OF JUNE 10 VERSUS 140,980,110 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 9

* U.S. CDC SAYS 172,423,605 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF JUNE 10 VERSUS 172,054,276 INDIVIDUALS AS OF JUNE 9