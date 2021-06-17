Log in
    MRNA   US60770K1079

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
Moderna : U.S. CDC delays meet on heart risk from COVID-19 shots due to Juneteenth holiday

06/17/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday put off its meeting to discuss the occurrence of myocarditis among people who received COVID-19 shots due to the Juneteenth national holiday.

Advisers to CDC were set to meet on Friday to assess the possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

The discussion will be rescheduled to be included as part of its meeting from June 23-25, the CDC said. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 664 M - -
Net income 2021 10 397 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81 297 M 81 297 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 90,3%
