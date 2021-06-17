Moderna : U.S. CDC delays meet on heart risk from COVID-19 shots due to Juneteenth holiday

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) on Thursday put off its meeting to discuss the
occurrence of myocarditis among people who received COVID-19
shots due to the Juneteenth national holiday.
Advisers to CDC were set to meet on Friday to assess the
possibility of a link between rare cases of heart inflammation
and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech
and Moderna
The discussion will be rescheduled to be included as part of
its meeting from June 23-25, the CDC said.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)