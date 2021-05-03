Moderna : U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 12-15 early next week - NYT

May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is
preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner
BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged
between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times
reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the
agency's plans.
An approval is highly anticipated after the drugmakers said
in March that the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and
produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds in a
clinical trial.
Responding to a Reuters request for comment, the FDA said
its review of expanding the vaccine's emergency use
authorization is ongoing, but did not provide further details.
The vaccine has already been cleared in the United States
for people aged 16 and above. (https://reut.rs/3nLH8Fj)
Pfizer declined to comment on the NYT report.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle
Walensky said earlier in April that the vaccine could be
approved by mid-May.
If an approval for the 12-15 year olds is granted, the CDC's
vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to
review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the
vaccine's use in adolescents, the report added. (https://nyti.ms/3eclRld)
A potential approval of the vaccine would boost the
country's immunization drive and help allay fears of parents
anxious to protect their children from COVID-19.
Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson are also
testing their vaccines in 12- to 18-year olds, with data from
Moderna's trial expected to come soon.
Pfizer and Moderna have also launched trials in even younger
children, aged six months to 11 years old. Both companies have
said they hope to be able to vaccinate children under 11 as soon
as early 2022.
