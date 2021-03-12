Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Moderna, Inc.    MRNA

MODERNA, INC.

(MRNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moderna : U.S. administers 101.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

03/12/2021 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 101,128,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 133,337,525 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 11, the agency had administered 98,203,893 doses of the vaccines and distributed 131,131,470 doses.

The agency said 65,965,305 people had received at least one dose, while 35,000,159 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,499,822 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MODERNA, INC.
03:22pMODERNA  : U.S. administers 101.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:12pMODERNA  : U.S. CDC Says Delivered 133,337,525 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of M..
RE
12:05pJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : J&J Covid-19 Vaccine Gets WHO Emergency Use Listing -- Upda..
DJ
06:05aASTRAZENECA  : German officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after clot concerns
RE
06:02aASTRAZENECA  : Irish Deputy PM Criticizes AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Supp..
MT
01:30aALTIMMUNE  : Lonza to commission Houston suite to supply Altimmune's COVID-19 va..
RE
01:00aSanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
RE
01:00aAfrica proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines
RE
03/11MODERNA  : Biden Tells States to Make All Adults Eligible for Covid-19 Vaccine b..
DJ
03/11ASTRAZENECA  : Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after Norway and Denmark ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 037 M - -
Net income 2021 8 992 M - -
Net cash 2021 11 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 262 M 56 262 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart MODERNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Moderna, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MODERNA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 166,21 $
Last Close Price 140,47 $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stéphane Bancel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Hoge President
David W. Meline Chief Financial Officer
Noubar B. Afeyan Chairman
Juan Andres Chief Technical Operations & Quality Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MODERNA, INC.34.46%56 262
LONZA GROUP AG-2.85%44 373
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.69%36 315
CELLTRION, INC.-17.27%35 329
SEAGEN INC.-12.59%27 734
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-16.83%17 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ