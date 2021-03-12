Moderna : U.S. administers 101.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

March 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered
101,128,005 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and
distributed 133,337,525 doses as of Friday morning, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech,
and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00
a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.
According to the tally posted on March 11, the agency had
administered 98,203,893 doses of the vaccines and distributed
131,131,470 doses.
The agency said 65,965,305 people had received at least one
dose, while 35,000,159 people were fully vaccinated.
A total of 7,499,822 vaccine doses have been administered in
long-term care facilities, the agency said.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)